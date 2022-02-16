Left Menu

Hong Kong's hospitals run over-capacity as city struggles to contain COVID-19 outbreak

Hong Kong is currently struggling to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in the territory that has witnessed a surge in infections, according to a media report.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:21 IST
Hong Kong's hospitals run over-capacity as city struggles to contain COVID-19 outbreak
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong is currently struggling to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in the territory that has witnessed a surge in infections, according to a media report. Hong Kong is struggling to contain an outbreak of the more contagious, but less lethal, COVID-19 omicron variant, with hospitals running over-capacity, according to Hong Kong Free Press.

On Wednesday, the territory reported 4,285 new COVID-19 cases, its highest ever daily tally since the pandemic began more than two years ago. The city has reported 26,670 infections and 224 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic over two years ago, said Hong Kong Free Press.

Overwhelmed, understaffed and ill-equipped, Hong Kong hospitals are currently struggling to deal with the city's fifth wave of COVID-19. In a press briefing, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection, said the new cases comprised 21 imported infections and 4,264 local ones, according to China Daily.

The city's officials have said that Hong Kong is stepping up its efforts to bolster its COVID-19 testing capacity with support from Chinese mainland authorities, as the city races to rein in the marauding fifth wave of the virus outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022