Japanese, UK leaders agree to continue diplomatic efforts on Ukraine: Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], February 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, have reaffirmed during a phone call on Wednesday their intention to continue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "The two leaders affirmed their consistent support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity while monitoring the situation around Ukraine with grave concern, and they confirmed that they would not accept any unilateral change in the status quo by force, and continue diplomatic efforts for de-escalation and continually work closely together," the ministry said in a statement about the 25-minute phone conversation.

The prime ministers also affirmed their commitment to cooperating on security and defense and promoting a "free and open Indo-Pacific." In late January, Johnson reportedly canceled his planned trip to Japan over escalating tensions around Ukraine. During the trip, he was expected to meet with Kishida and discuss the Ukraine crisis, as well as measures to deal with the pandemic and form a carbon-free society.

In the past few months, the United States and its allies have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has rejected the accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing concerns over NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said that it has the right to move troops within its own territory. (ANI/Sputnik)

