Six terrorists killed in Pakistan's Balochistan province in exchange for fire

Six terrorists were killed in Pakistan's Balochistan province during an exchange of fire with security forces in Injirkan Range near the district's Buleda area on Wednesday, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-02-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 23:14 IST
Six terrorists were killed in Pakistan's Balochistan province during an exchange of fire with security forces in Injirkan Range near the district's Buleda area on Wednesday, reported local media. The terrorists were involved in recent attacks on military personnel in Balochistan's Kech district, reported Dawn citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The security forces conducted an operation in Injirkan Range on the basis of information about the presence of terrorists' hideout "to apprehend [the] externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan", said ISPR in a statement. The terrorists had tried to escape their camp after the security forces started clearance operations in the area, according to Dawn.

The ISPR has said that operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue as the country is witnessing a surge in terror attacks in recent months. On February 5, a total of 20 terrorists and its nine security personnel were killed in a three-day clearance operation in Balochistan which was launched after terrorists attacked security forces camps in the Panjgur and Naushki areas of the province. (ANI)

