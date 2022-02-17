Return of girls to school, access of women to work are demands of Afghan nation: Former Prez Karzai

Former Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday said that the return of the girls to school and the access of women to work is the demand of the Afghan nation itself. Karzai made the remarks in an interview with France 24 and suggested that all girls "must definitely" return back to schools even if the international community doesn't push this matter, as it is "absolutely" necessary for the well-being of Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

On the issue of international recognition to the Taliban government - Islamic Emirate, he said there are some initial steps needed to be taken at the national level to pave the way for recognition. "On the issue of recognition by the international community, my proposal has been from the very beginning this--that we the Afghan people need to put our own house in order first," he said.

"The first responsibility comes to the current government--to the Taliban government--to make sure that all Afghans from all walks of life--from all the Afghan people--are addressed, brought together, and the future of the country (is) discussed.... The decision is made through the will of the Afghan people. The expression of that will is necessary then definitely recognition will follow," Karzai said. The former Afghan president who remained in power from 2001 until 2014 called on US President Joe Biden to mull over the decision on Afghan assets frozen in US banks, reported Tolo News.

Biden last Friday signed an executive order to split the USD 7 billion Afghan assets into two parts. Half of the assets would flow to the Afghan humanitarian outreach effort, and another half would be in reserve as compensation for the victims of the 9/11 attack. (ANI)

