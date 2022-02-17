Left Menu

Former Afghan foreign minister's letter to change leadership of Afghanistan to UN rejected

The current Charge d'affaires of the Afghan mission to the United Nations, Naseer Ahmad Faiq on Wednesday said that letter sent by the former Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar to change the leadership of the Permanent Representation of Afghanistan to the United Nations have been rejected.

ANI | New York | Updated: 17-02-2022 06:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 06:02 IST
Former Afghan foreign minister's letter to change leadership of Afghanistan to UN rejected
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The current Charge d'affaires of the Afghan mission to the United Nations, Naseer Ahmad Faiq on Wednesday said that letter sent by the former Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar to change the leadership of the Permanent Representation of Afghanistan to the United Nations have been rejected. "I would like to inform you that the recent attempts and conspiracies to change the leadership of the Permanent Representation of Afghanistan to the United Nations have been thwarted by the voice of truth and justice and the fight against corruption," tweeted Faiq

"Fortunately, the letter sent by Atmar, the former Foreign Minister, was not accepted and the UN officials did not agree," he added. Earlier, Atmar in a letter introduced Wali Naeemi as Charge d'affaires of Afghanistan Permanent Mission to the United Nations, reported Tolo News.

After the Taliban came to power, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres introduced Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's ambassador to the UN. However, a nine-member committee of the UN, which included Russia and China, postponed the decision to consider allowing the Taliban to take the control of the seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022