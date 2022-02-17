Left Menu

94 killed in heavy rainfall, landslides in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro

At least 94 people were killed in the Brazilian town of Petropolis north of Rio de Janeiro due to heavy rainfalls and subsequent landslides, media reported on Thursday.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 17-02-2022 07:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 07:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

At least 94 people were killed in the Brazilian town of Petropolis north of Rio de Janeiro due to heavy rainfalls and subsequent landslides, media reported on Thursday. Sputnik News Agency citing media reports stated that about 80 fatalities. While 54 houses were destroyed as a result of the disaster.

Citing G1 broadcaster, the Russian News Agency said that the civil defence service rescued 24 people, while 35 more remain missing. Heavy rainfalls hit Brazil on Tuesday, triggering landslides and flooding. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tasked his ministers to assist the victims of floods in Petropolis, as per Sputnik. (ANI)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

