People in Pakistan fume over increased prices of petroleum products

People of Pakistan have expressed their anger against the Imran Khan-led country's government over the rising petroleum product prices which was increased recently. On Tuesday, the government dropped a "petrol bomb" on the masses by increasing the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 12.03 per litre.

Shibli Faraz, the federal minister for Science and Technology on Wednesday advised the public to use "as little fuel as possible," The News International reported citing media reports. The minister said that it would've been a different case if Pakistan had its own petrol or if the country had oil wells.

Meanwhile, opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League (N) strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for dropping another petrol bomb on the masses. In his tweet, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said, "Every action of this government is a message of new destruction. An increase of Rs 12 per litre in the petroleum product prices is tantamount to crushing the people. Every supporter of this government should see which tyrants he has handed over Pakistan to. What else will this change do to the country?"

According to the government notification, petrol price has been increased by Rs 12.03 per litre and high-speed diesel price by Rs 9.53 per litre. Similarly, the price of light-speed diesel has risen by Rs 9.43 per litre while kerosene has been increased by Rs 10.08 per litre, reported The Express Tribune. With the latest increase, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs 147.82 per litre to Rs 159.86 per litre and high-speed diesel from Rs 144.622 to Rs 154.15 per litre, light diesel oil has been increased from Rs 114.54 per litre to Rs 123.97 per litre and kerosene oil has been increased from Rs 116.48 per litre to Rs 126.56 per litre.

With the latest hike, the prices of petroleum products have reached a historic high. New prices will be applicable from Tuesday midnight. The new fuel prices will remain applicable till February 28, read official notification, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

