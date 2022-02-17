Naver Webtoon tops 82 million monthly active users in January

Seoul [South Korea], February 17 (ANI/Global Economic): Naver Webtoon announced on February 16 that it achieved 82 million global monthly active users (MAU), the all-time high last month. This is an increase of 10 million since its MAU exceeded 72 million in December 2020. As the number of global users increased, the number of content sales also increased. According to Naver Webtoon, the monthly transaction amount exceeded 100 billion again last year. Naver Webtoon previously surpassed 100 billion won in monthly transaction amount for the first time in August last year.

Naver Webtoon's rapid growth was led by the increased number of global users due to the huge success of IP (Intellectual property) business such as movies and dramas as well as global sales growth of existing webtoons. The overseas paid content transactions of popular webtoons such as "True Beauty" and "The Remarried Empress" surpassed domestic transactions in January. In addition, various webtoons and web novels, including "Teenage Mercenary," "Like Wind on a Dry Branch," and "My Gently Raised Beast," have gained huge popularity in the global market, surpassing domestic sales.

In addition, "7FATES: CHAKHO," a webtoon produced in collaboration of K-pop super band BTS, hit 15 million views in just two days since its launch on the 15th of last month, setting the highest-ever record in views. The number of daily active users (DAU) of Naver Webtoons's global services, including English, Japanese, Spanish, French, German and Thai services, also reached a record high. The original webtoons of video content such as dramas and movies have also gained popularity on global services. In the case of the original webtoon of Netflix's TV series "All of Us Are Dead," weekly views and transaction amount increased by more than 80 times and 59 times, respectively. In particular, the weekly views on the English service jumped 21 times.

Before the release of video content, Naver Webtoon provides original webtoons on global platforms to target the global content market and promote the excellence and competitiveness of Korean webtoons. Global interest in the original webtoons is expected to continue this year as Naver webtoon IP-based video content such as 'Tomorrow,' 'Annarasumanara,' and 'Bloodhound' are set to be released. (ANI/Global Economic)

