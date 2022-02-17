Left Menu

Taiwan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 14 of which were locally-transmitted confirmed cases, while the other 54 were imported, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Taipei [Taiwan], February 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Taiwan reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 14 of which were locally-transmitted confirmed cases, while the other 54 were imported, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.

The new local infections included seven in New Taipei, three in Taipei, two in Kaohsiung, and two in Miaoli, it said.

To date, Taiwan has reported 19,797 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,353 were local infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

