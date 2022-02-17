Lukashenko says he will be President 'forever' if West does not stop 'attacking' Belarus

Minsk [Belarus], February 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he will be a president "forever" if the West does not stop "attacking" Belarus.

"If they will attack as like in 2020, I will be a president forever," Lukashenko told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

