Lukashenko says he will be President 'forever' if West does not stop 'attacking' Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he will be a president "forever" if the West does not stop "attacking" Belarus.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:39 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Minsk [Belarus], February 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he will be a president "forever" if the West does not stop "attacking" Belarus.

"If they will attack as like in 2020, I will be a president forever," Lukashenko told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

