Lukashenko says he will be President 'forever' if West does not stop 'attacking' Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he will be a president "forever" if the West does not stop "attacking" Belarus.
Minsk [Belarus], February 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he will be a president "forever" if the West does not stop "attacking" Belarus.
"If they will attack as like in 2020, I will be a president forever," Lukashenko told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)
