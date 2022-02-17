Left Menu

Jaishankar to visit Germany, France from February 18 to 23: MEA

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will visit Germany and France from February 18 to 23, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 17:27 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will visit Germany and France from February 18 to 23, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. "EAM S Jaishankar will be on a visit to Germany and France from Feb 18th to 23rd. In Germany, he'll participate in Munich Security Conference. He will also hold bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers and other delegates who would be attending the conference," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly press briefing.

Providing information on Jaishankar's visit, Bagchi said Jaishankar will participate in a panel discussion on Indo-Pacific and will also lead discussions at an Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event being hosted by our Consulate General of India in Munich and Observer Research Foundation on the sidelines of the Conference. After Germany, Bagchi said Jaishankar will visit France thereafter and will hold a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Thereafter EAM goes to Paris, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. At his invitation, EAM will also attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on 22nd Feb," Bagchi said, adding that this is an initiative of the French presidency of the European Council. Jaishankar will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from the European Union and other Indo-Pacific countries on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum and will further give an address at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRA), Bagchi said. (ANI)

