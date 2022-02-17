Left Menu

Balochistan Student Union hits out at Pakistan government over targeting of political activists in province

The Baloch Students Union in its statement has said that targeting political voices and putting obstacles in the peaceful political activities is beyond comprehension, according to Pakistan's vernacular media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:51 IST
Balochistan Student Union hits out at Pakistan government over targeting of political activists in province
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Students Union in its statement has said that targeting political voices and putting obstacles in the peaceful political activities is beyond comprehension, according to Pakistan's vernacular media. The Union said that peaceful protest is the right of every citizen. But unfortunately, the rulers of Balochistan are sticking to their reputation of crushing every peaceful movement by force. He said that a peaceful protest rally was taken out against the government's inability in finding the missing persons, reported local media.

But after eight months the government is filing FIR against the leaders of Voice for Missing Baloch Persons. It shows that the government can harass political leaders and workers anytime on any ground. It does not matter how peaceful they were. He said that by the wrong policies of the government Balochistan is reeling under fire and blood for the last two years.

But instead of rectifying their policies, they are punishing the people. The colonial thinking of the federal government is increasing the feeling of deprivation among the Baloch people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022