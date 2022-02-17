Left Menu

Pakistan struggling to introduce itself as welfare state, says Awami National Party

17-02-2022
Pakistan struggling to introduce itself as welfare state, says Awami National Party
Leaders of the Awami National Party and the Pashtun Student Federation said that even after 76 years, the democratic forces were still struggling to introduce the country as a welfare state, according to Pakistan's local media. The ANP said that the Pashtun people still face a problem of survival.

The ANP also said that they are committed to the mission of the seniors through the national movement for access to resources. The Pashtun Student Federation is playing a vital role as a response organization. These views were expressed by Provincial General Secretary Mabat Kaka and others, according to Pakistan's vernacular media. (ANI)

