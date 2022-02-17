India has walked the talk on climate issues, we are working together for green transition: EU climate policy chief

Noting that India has always "walked the talk" on the climate issue, Executive Vice-President of European Commission Frans Timmermans has said the European Union and India working together for the green transition and the 27 member bloc is eager to expand that work. Timmermans made these remarks during his keynote speech at the World Sustainable Development Summit.

"The European Union and India are already working together for the green transition and we are eager to continue and expand that work. The International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure are two excellent examples of our cooperation so far," he said. "Over the coming months, I also hope to continue the discussion started at COP26 on phasing out coal and ensuring a just transition. We are likewise looking forward to expanding our cooperation on green hydrogen, including by organising a first EU-India Hydrogen Forum," the Executive Vice-President added.

During his address, Timmermans noted that in many ways India was also a key player at COP26. "Prime Minister Modi's announcement of a 2070 net-zero target was very positive and very welcome. This target will help to steer India's own green transition, and in the context of COP26, it was this announcement that helped to bring the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement within reach. India has always walked the talk and we are therefore looking forward to the further plans for your green transition," he said.

"Submitting an updated Nationally Determined Contribution and a long-term strategy would enable India to take a leading role in the delivery of the Glasgow agreement, and make your country a global example. On several areas, India is already there. The commitment to install 500GW of renewable energy by 2030 is a prime example of India's global leadership," he added. Timmermans is leading the European Commission's work on the European Green Deal and its first European Climate Law to enshrine the 2050 climate-neutrality target into EU law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Wednesday that equitable energy access to the poor has been a cornerstone of the government's environmental policy. In his inaugural address at TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit, the Prime Minister said environment and sustainable development have been key focus areas for him all through his 20 years in office, first in Gujarat and now at the national level.

"We have heard people call our planet fragile. But it is not the planet that is fragile. It is us. We are fragile. Our commitments to the planet, to nature, have also been fragile. A lot has been said over the last 50 years, since the 1972 Stockholm Conference. Very little has been done. But in India, we have walked the talk," he said in a video message. "Equitable energy access to the poor has been a cornerstone of our environmental policy. Through Ujjwala Yojana, more than 90 million households have been provided access to clean cooking fuel. Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, we have taken renewable energy to the farmers," he added.

Timmermans also said that COP26 was a clear success for the global community. "We agreed to end coal and fossil fuel subsidies, we put in place clear rules for transparent reporting of emissions and carbon markets. and we committed to increase our work on adaptation and adaptation finance."

He said developed nations failed to mobilise the 100 billion dollars in climate finance that was committed. We are however on track to reach that goal by next year and I want to work to actually meet it this year. "The EU has been a consistent donor and we will continue talking to other donors to meet this figure as soon as possible. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, COP26 gave us a shot at keeping global warming well below 2°C.

"And, if all pledges are fully implemented, the path could even bring us to 1.8°C. But 1.8°C is not 1.5°C. There is still a lot of work ahead to keep the commitment we made in Glasgow: We need to aim higher. So, our task is to continue working together to implement concrete domestic policies, and ensure that every party submits an NDC that is in line with the 1.5°C target," he said. (ANI)

