12 prisoners repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah land border: MEA

A total of 12 Pakistani prisoners were repatriated to their country via the Attari-Wagah land border on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 21:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 12 Pakistani prisoners were repatriated to their country via the Attari-Wagah land border on Thursday. "Twelve Pakistani prisoners, who have completed their sentences, were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah land border on February 17, 2022," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The MEA said the Indian government attaches the highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including the early release and repatriation of Indian prisoners and fishermen. "Government's persistent efforts, have succeeded in the release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen from Pakistan's custody in 2022 so far," the MEA added.

Last month, Pakistan had released 20 Indian fishermen and repatriated them via Wagah Border to India. Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer at the Attari-Wagah border said that the fishermen were kept in Karachi's Landhi jail for four years. (ANI)

