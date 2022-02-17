Left Menu

Putin, Japanese PM discuss security talks, Ukraine over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss the security talks between Russia and the West as well as the Ukrainian crisis.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 22:50 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], February 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss the security talks between Russia and the West as well as the Ukrainian crisis. According to a Kremlin statement, Putin informed Kishida in detail of the ongoing negotiations between Russia and the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on the establishment of long-term and legally binding security guarantees.

Putin also explained the origins and causes of the intra-Ukrainian conflict, outlining Russia's fundamental approaches to its settlement in accordance with the 2015 Minsk agreements and decisions adopted in the Normandy format. As for Russian-Japanese relations, the leaders expressed common interest in the constructive development of bilateral ties on the basis of existing agreements, including in the trade and economic sphere. (ANI/Xinhua)

