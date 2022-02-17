Left Menu

US will be relieved, accept criticism if Russia 'invasion' never materializes: Blinken

Amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Washington will be relieved and happily accept any criticism if its predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine do not materialize.

ANI | New York | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:02 IST
US will be relieved, accept criticism if Russia 'invasion' never materializes: Blinken
Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Washington will be relieved and happily accept any criticism if its predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine do not materialize. Western countries led by the US continue to allege that the Russian offensive against Ukraine is imminent. Moscow has repeatedly said it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move its forces within its sovereign territory as it sees fit.

"If Russia doesn't invade Ukraine, then we will be relieved that Russia changed course and proved our predictions wrong," Blinken told UN Security Council on Thursday. "We'll gladly accept any criticism that anyone directs at us," he said. Blinken said Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack. "This could be a violent event that Russia will blame on Ukraine or an outrageous accusation against the Ukraine government."

According to the US State Secretary, diplomacy is the only responsible way to resolve this crisis and an essential part of this is through the implementation of the Minsk Agreement. "Russia can announce today that it will not invade Ukraine, state it clearly and plainly to the world. And then demonstrate it by sending your troops, tanks back to their barracks and hangars, and sending diplomats to negotiating table," he added.

Blinken said the Council's primary responsibility is the preservation of peace and security. "The most immediate threat to peace & security is Russia's looming aggression against Ukraine," he added. (ANI)

