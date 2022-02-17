Left Menu

US Defense Secy Austin to visit Lithuania on Saturday

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Lithuania on Saturday, where he will discuss security in the Baltic region with the country's leadership and military officials, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

ANI | Vilnius | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:27 IST
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Vilnius [Lithuania], February 17 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Lithuania on Saturday, where he will discuss security in the Baltic region with the country's leadership and military officials, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. "February 19 Secretary of Defense of the United States of America Lloyd Austin will conduct a formal visit to Lithuania, meet with national leadership and visit the Ministry of National Defence," the ministry said in a statement.

Austin is expected to reaffirm Washington's commitment to strengthening the Baltic states' security and defending shared interests, according to the ministry. The US official is also scheduled to meet with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, as well as senior officials from the country's defense ministry and armed forces.

"I have served & fought alongside NATO allies for the better part of my adult life. But as I depart Brussels today, I can honestly say that I've never seen the Alliance more relevant, more united or more resolute than I do right now," Austin tweeted. (ANI/Sputnik)

