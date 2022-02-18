Tharoor slams Centre for calling Singapore envoy, says should have handled with 'effective statement'

A day after the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong was called by the Ministry of External Affairs over the remarks by the Prime Minister of Singapore during a parliamentary debate, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday slammed the move of the Centre and said that it should have handled the matter with a "more effective and less offensive" statement. "Most unseemly for MEA to summon the HC of a friendly country like Singapore over some remarks by their PM to their own Parliament. He was making a general (&largely accurate) point. Given the stuff our own pols utter, we must learn to be less thin-skinned!" tweeted Tharoor.

Notably, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had referred to "Nehru's India" while talking about India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the context of working of democracies during debate on the report of the committee of privileges of Parliament. He had also referred to media reports about pending cases against Lok Sabha MPs. "Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder," Loong said, adding that "it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated".

"Most countries are founded and start off on the basis of high ideals and noble values. But more often than not, beyond the founding leaders and the pioneer generation, over decades and generations, gradually things change," Lee said. "Things start off with a passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too," he added. (ANI)

