Anti-govt protests in Pakistan's Quetta over non-payment of government employees' salaries

Anti-government protest rallies were held in Pakistan's Quetta by employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (MCQ) and other Balochistan Municipal Committees over the non-payment of salaries and pensions.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 18-02-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 11:48 IST
Anti-government protest rallies were held in Pakistan's Quetta by employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (MCQ) and other Balochistan Municipal Committees over the non-payment of salaries and pensions. The protestors slammed the government for unnecessary delay in fund approvals and also chanted slogans demanding the government to fulfil their demands, reported The Express Tribune.

The protest rally, on Wednesday, was held from Zarghoon Road, Municipal Corporation and White Road in Quetta on the call of Balochistan Labour Federation. Along with this, a sit-in at Edhi Chowk was held too where hundreds of workers and employees participated in the protest. Balochistan Labour Federation leadership rebuked the 'anti-labour policies' of the provincial Finance Minister and Finance Secretary. They made clear that the protest will not end until and unless their demands are met and salaries of employees are released, reported The Express Tribune.

The MCQ also expressed its disappointment towards the government against non-payment of dues. Balochistan Labor Federation President chided the government and said that negligence and incompetency of government has forced the government employees to stage protests and sit-ins. Moreover, he promised to extend the protest across Balochistan if the payment is not made on time.

