Left Menu

All people aboard aflame cruise ship off Greek coast evacuated to rescue ships: Reports

All passengers and crew of the Euroferry Olympia ship that caught fire near the Greek coast in the Ionian Sea have been evacuated to rescue ships, the AMNA news agency reported on Friday.

ANI | Athens | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:19 IST
All people aboard aflame cruise ship off Greek coast evacuated to rescue ships: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Athens [Greece], February 18 (ANI/Sputnik): All passengers and crew of the Euroferry Olympia ship that caught fire near the Greek coast in the Ionian Sea have been evacuated to rescue ships, the AMNA news agency reported on Friday. Earlier in the day, media reported that a blaze erupted on an Italian cruise ship with 237 passengers and more than 50 crew members on board while it was heading from the Greek city of Igoumenitsa for Italy's Brindisi.

All the people aboard left the vessel in lifeboats, the news agency said, adding no injuries were recorded. The cause of the blaze is yet to be established. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022