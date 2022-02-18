All people aboard aflame cruise ship off Greek coast evacuated to rescue ships: Reports

Athens [Greece], February 18 (ANI/Sputnik): All passengers and crew of the Euroferry Olympia ship that caught fire near the Greek coast in the Ionian Sea have been evacuated to rescue ships, the AMNA news agency reported on Friday. Earlier in the day, media reported that a blaze erupted on an Italian cruise ship with 237 passengers and more than 50 crew members on board while it was heading from the Greek city of Igoumenitsa for Italy's Brindisi.

All the people aboard left the vessel in lifeboats, the news agency said, adding no injuries were recorded. The cause of the blaze is yet to be established. (ANI/Sputnik)

