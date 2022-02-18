Pakistan: Opposition forms committee to move no-trust motion against Imran Khan-led PTI govt in Punjab province

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) chief Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to move a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Punjab province, local media reported citing party sources. "Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee," sources said, as per The News International, adding Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has been made the head of the committee and will mobilise people to bring a no-confidence motion in Punjab.

According to The News International, PML-N has mobilised all its MNAs, MPAs, ticket holders and office bearers to bring a no-confidence motion in Punjab province. Citing sources, the publication said that the party president Sharif has given his nod for the move and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has also been taken into confidence for this action.

Pakistan opposition is jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster Khan. They were planning a no-confidence motion or street protests or even a combination of both in a joint fight against Khan's misgovernance. Earlier, opposition parties like Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the allies of Imran Khan - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) are setting aside their differences to ouster 'Kaptaan' (Imran Khan), reported Dawn.

While PPP and PML-N have announced separate long marches on Islamabad with the former's starting on February 27 and the latter's March 23. Both parties have not yet confirmed whether they will stage a sit-in after reaching the capital, as noted by Dawn. (ANI)

