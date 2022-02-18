Left Menu

Red weather alert issued for most of UK as storm Eunice hits England, Wales

The UK Meteorological Office has issued a red alert for most of the UK, including London, after storm Eunice began battering the west coast of England and southern Wales on Friday with winds of up to 145 kilometers (90 miles) per hour.

London [UK], February 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK Meteorological Office has issued a red alert for most of the UK, including London, after storm Eunice began battering the west coast of England and southern Wales on Friday with winds of up to 145 kilometers (90 miles) per hour. "Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years," chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen was quoted as saying in the latest weather forecast.

The specialists added that the red warning areas indicate a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds can potentially damage structures and pick up dangerous debris. The UK Environment Agency also issued a statement urging coastal communities to prepare for flooding as the storm coincides with the start of a period of spring tides.

Red weather warnings are rarely issued by the UK Meteorological Office, with the last one given over Storm Arwen in November 2021, The last such warning for high winds dates back to March 2018. On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Army was on standby to help those affected. (ANI/Sputnik)

