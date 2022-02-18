Left Menu

India, Armenia hold 9th Foreign Office Consultations, discuss bilateral cooperation

India and Armenia on Friday virtually held the 9th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) and discussed bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic between both countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Armenia on Friday virtually held the 9th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) and discussed bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic between both countries. The Indian side was led by Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West), and the Armenian side was led by Mnatsakan Safaryan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said in a statement.

During the consultations, both sides had comprehensive discussions on bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, commercial, defence, development partnership, capacity building, consular matters and cultural cooperation. The ministry said that both sides also reviewed the implementation of decisions taken during the first-ever visit of the External Affairs Minister to Armenia in October 2021.

The sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the UN and multilateral fora, MEA said. The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at a mutually convenient date, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

