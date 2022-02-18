Left Menu

Nawaz Sharif trumps Imran Khan in popularity ratings in Pakistan's Punjab, KP, Sindh provinces

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif is leading in popularity ratings across the country's many provinces as compared to Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a survey.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif is leading in popularity ratings across the country's many provinces as compared to Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a survey. With a popularity rate of 58 per cent in Punjab, 46 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 51 per cent in Sindh province, Nawaz Shareef is leading with Imran Khan who witnessed a perceptible drop in the popularity of in KP with 46 per cent and 33 per cent in Sindh and Punjab, according to The News International.

The publication stated that these were the findings of a Gallup Pakistan opinion survey conducted from Decemeber 22 to January 31 2022, soliciting views of 5,000 people from across the country about the popularity of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PM Imran Khan, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In the present survey, Nawaz Sharif managed 46 per cent in KP, followed by 44 per cent for PM Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif 43 per cent, Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari got 24 per cent in the KP There is a significant reduction in the level of satisfaction with PM in KP which has dropped from 67 per cent in February 2020 to 44 per cent in the current survey, while that of Bilawal Bhutto dropped from 26 per cent to 24 per cent.

Meanwhile, more than 45 per cent of Pakistanis do not agree with their Prime Minister Imran Khan's self-proclamation brand of giving corruption-free governance, a media report had said. As many as 62 per cent of people consider the wrong distribution of tickets for ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) loss in provincial polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 30 pc think it was due to corruption, The News International newspaper reported.

This damning poll stands contrary to claims made by Imran Khan party spokespersons who described him as a new corruption-free brand. (ANI)

