Senior Pak journalist's domestic staff arrested over alleged attack on federal agency: report

Three domestic staff of a senior Pakistan journalist Mohsin Baig were arrested in connection with a case involving an alleged attack on a federal agency team, media reports said on Friday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:15 IST
Three domestic staff of a senior Pakistan journalist Mohsin Baig were arrested in connection with a case involving an alleged attack on a federal agency team, media reports said on Friday. On Wednesday, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested journalist Mohsin Baig from his home in Islamabad. The federal agency had raided Baig's house in Islamabad, along with the police and took him into custody.

The Dawn newspaper reported that the investigators of the case arrested the three domestic staff of Baig for attacking the FIA team during his arrest. Baig, who has been critical of the government's policies, is the second arrest made by the law enforcement agencies during the past week for anti-government commentary, The News International reported.

Baig's son said that FIA officials came to the house and arrested his father. "Initially, we thought that they (FIA personnel) were thieves and opened fire in the air but later they introduced themselves as law enforcers. We also asked them to show arrest warrants but they had none. Meanwhile, a police party also came to our house," Baig's son told Geo News.

On Monday, the FIA had arrested a social media activist for "running trends" against the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media. (ANI)

