China introduces new decree to curb religious activities in Tibet

China is introducing a new regulation in Tibet to ban religious content online such as worshipping Buddha, and according to a report it is 'sinicizing' Buddhism.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:31 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
China is introducing a new regulation in Tibet to ban religious content online such as worshipping Buddha, and according to a report it is 'sinicizing' Buddhism. The new regulation 'Measures on the Administration of Internet Religious Informative Services', will come into effect from March 1. As per this regulation, all foreign organizations and individuals are banned from spreading religious content online in China and Tibet. The rule is an exception for those who have acquired government licenses, reported Phayul.

Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping during the national conference on 'Work Related to Religious Affairs' called for punitive action against those who use social networks for religious purposes. Chinese authorities in Amdo region recently imposed a ban on sharing religious content on social media, including the app WeChat, reported Tibet Watch. The social media app WeChat was asked by the Chinese authorities to be closed immediately on January 20 in Qinghai province. Along with the popular Chinese app WeChat, other apps such as 'Good Conduct Group', 'Guru Sidhi Group' and 'Mani Group' were also asked to be taken down.

During the conference, Xi Jinping had also called for action on those who speak against the government policy on religion. As per Article 17 of the regulation, people who do not have a government license are "not allowed to organize and carry out religious activities on the internet".

In addition to that, the people are also "not allowed to broadcast or record religious ceremonies such as worshipping Buddha, burning incense, ordaining, chanting, worshipping, mass, and baptism in the form of words, pictures, audio and video." The report further states, "With the inevitable closure of these WeChat groups, dispensing practical apolitical information, the hundreds and thousands of Tibetan group members will now have to depend on atheist Chinese government sources for religious discourses and content, effectively imposing further restrictions on the practice of Tibetan Buddhism," (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

