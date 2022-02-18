Xi's article on socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics stresses on national sovereignty, security, digital economy, AI

An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics has stressed strengthening the legislations in key areas including national sovereignty and security, innovation, digital economy and artificial intelligence. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) flagship magazine "Qiushi" has carried an article titled "Socialist Rule of Law with Chinese Characteristics", authored by the President also talks about strengthening legislations in areas public health, bio-security, ecological civilization, risk prevention, big data and cloud computing.

Earlier, Xinhua News Agency reported that the article will be published on February 16. "The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Wednesday in this year's fourth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee," the news agency reported.

As China now is in a critical stage to realize the great national rejuvenation, it is imperative to give better play to the role of the rule of law in consolidating the foundation, meeting expectations and maintaining long-term development, the article said, as per Xinhua. The article also urged the acceleration of legislative work in some key sectors, citing fields such as national security and the digital economy.

On deepening the reform in the rule of law, the article highlighted the principles and bottom line, stressing that the reform in the rule of law shall not blindly take the Western system or practices as a "benchmark." The article also called for further improving foreign-related laws and regulations on countering sanctions, interference and "long-arm jurisdiction," as well as strengthened study and publicity of theories on the rule of law, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

