Left Menu

German Chancellor to host virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Feb 24

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on February 24 as part of Germany's chairmanship in the group, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Friday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:43 IST
German Chancellor to host virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Feb 24
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin [Germany], February 18 (ANI/Sputnik): German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on February 24 as part of Germany's chairmanship in the group, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Friday.

"On Thursday, February 24, the chancellor... invited the G7 heads of states and governments to a virtual meeting within the German chairmanship in the G7. The meeting is aimed to prepare for the G7 summit, which will be held from June 26-28 at Schloss Elmau [castle] in Bavaria," Buchner told a briefing in Berlin.

The participants will discuss foreign policy issues, including "the geopolitical situation related to the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border," according to the spokesman. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022