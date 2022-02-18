Left Menu

Letting Nawaz Sharif leave Pakistan was a mistake, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that letting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif leave the country was a "major mistake" by his government.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that letting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif leave the country was a "major mistake" by his government. Pakistan's former PM Sharif, who has been convicted for corruption, had left for the UK in November 2019 for medical treatment.

While addressing a public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin, Khan lashed out at PML-N, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), and other Opposition parties for "looting the country's wealth and stashing their money abroad," Geo News reported. Talking about rising inflation in Pakistan, Imran Khan claimed that "he is thinking of ways to get the nation out of this crisis."

"I promise to reduce the burden on the people," Geo News quoted Khan as saying. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari last month had announced that he will lead a "long march" against the Imran Khan-led PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27 amid political and economic turmoil in the country.

He stated that the nation wants to get rid of the "selected" government and a transparent election is the only solution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

