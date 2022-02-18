Left Menu

India, UAE sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

India and United Arab Emirates on Friday signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that will help bolster the strategic partnership and take bilateral economic and commercial engagement to the next level.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:46 IST
India, UAE sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a bilateral meeting with the UAE delegation on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and United Arab Emirates on Friday signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that will help bolster the strategic partnership and take bilateral economic and commercial engagement to the next level. CEPA was signed during a meeting between the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UAE delegation led by Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri and Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

Piyush Goyal said in a tweet that both countries are "entering a golden era of economic and trade cooperation" with the signing of CEPA. The negotiations of CEPA were launched in September last year. The agreement was signed ahead of the virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

Both sides have collaborated closely during the COVID-19 pandemic in critical areas of healthcare and food security. Bilateral trade, investment and energy relations have remained robust. The two sides are also strengthening their cooperation in new areas of renewable energy, start-ups and fintech. India is participating with one of the largest pavilions in the Dubai Expo 2020. UAE is India's third-largest trade partner, and bilateral trade and investment ties are expected to see significant enhancements. It hosts a large Indian community which numbers close to 3.5 million. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022