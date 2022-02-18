Left Menu

India, UAE issue joint vision statement after PM Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince virtual summit

India and UAE issued a joint vision statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a virtual summit on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:54 IST
PM Modi held India-UAE summit with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince today (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
India and UAE issued a joint vision statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a virtual summit on Friday. The Prime Minister's Office said both leaders expressed deep satisfaction at the continuous growth in bilateral relations in all sectors.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince issued a Joint Vision Statement "Advancing the India and UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: New Frontiers, New Milestone". The Statement establishes a roadmap for a future-oriented partnership between India and UAE and identifies focus areas and outcomes. The shared objective is to promote new trade, investment and innovation dynamic in diverse sectors, including economy, energy, climate action, emerging technologies, skills and education, food security, healthcare and defence and security.

A major highlight of the Virtual Summit was the signing and exchange of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Economy of UAE, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri in the virtual presence of the two Leaders. The Agreement will provide significant benefits to Indian and UAE businesses, including enhanced market access and reduced tariffs. It is expected that the CEPA will lead to an increase in bilateral trade from the current USD 60 bn to USD 100 bn in the next 5 years.

The two Leaders also released the Joint Commemorative Stamp on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence and 50th year of UAE's foundation. Two MOUs signed between Indian and UAE entities were also announced during the Summit. These are, MOU between APEDA and DP World and Al Dahra on Food Security Corridor Initiative and MOU between India's Gift City and Abu Dhabi Global Market on cooperation in financial projects and services. Two other MOUs - one on cooperation in Climate Action and the other on Education have also been agreed between the two sides.

The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for taking care of the Indian community during Covid-19 pandemic. He also invited him to pay an early visit to India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

