Blinken meets Qatari Deputy PM Al Thani, discusses Ukraine, Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday (local time) and discussed Ukraine situation as well as Afghanistan at the Munich Security Conference 2022 in Germany.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 03:49 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday (local time) and discussed Ukraine situation as well as Afghanistan at the Munich Security Conference 2022 in Germany. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed tensions in Ukraine and the pressing need for Russia to deescalate the situation, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Russia's recent build-up of around 150,000 troops just over the border from the Donbas region in the east, in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south, which began in the autumn, has escalated tensions. Russia claims the surge of forces has always been for military exercises and that it poses no threat to Ukraine or any other nation.

Price also said that Blinken thanked Al Thani for "Qatar's generosity and continued willingness to partner in our efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan." It has been nearly six months after the Taliban recaptured power in Afghanistan but they have not been recognized by any country yet.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. (ANI)

