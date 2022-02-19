US Supreme Court to hear Biden argument to end Trump-era 'remain in Mexico policy'

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Supreme Court agreed to hear the Biden administration's argument to rescind the Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy, a court filing revealed. "The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted," the court filing revealed on Friday. "The case will be set for argument in the second week of the April 2022 argument session."

In August, a US federal court in the state of Texas ordered the Biden administration to restart the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), otherwise known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, on December 6. The decision came after the US Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's initial attempt to end the program. The Biden administration again asked the Supreme Court in late December to review its argument to end the policy.

More than 60,000 asylum-seeking migrants were returned to Mexico when the Trump administration rolled out the MPP program. Migrant shelters on the Mexican side of the border became overwhelmed and migrants themselves faced extortion or were kidnapped by criminal gangs. However, the policy helped deter the influx of migrants arriving at the US southern border. The Biden administration has seen record-setting numbers on the number of illegal crossings into the United States from Mexico.

More than 1.5 million undocumented migrants crossed into the United States unlawfully from Mexico in the fiscal year 2021, according to US Customs and Border Protection. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)