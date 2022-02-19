Left Menu

Russia not involved in recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine: Russian Embassy to US

Russia was not involved in the recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks, the Russian Embassy to the United States said, thus rejecting the US accusations.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2022 09:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 09:26 IST
Russia not involved in recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine: Russian Embassy to US
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia was not involved in the recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks, the Russian Embassy to the United States said, thus rejecting the US accusations. On Friday, Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said that the Biden administration believed Russian cyber actors had recently targeted Ukrainian government entities, including the country's defense ministry.

"We categorically reject the unfounded statements of the [US] administration and stress that Russia was not involved in the mentioned events and has not conducted any malicious operation in cyberspace," the embassy wrote on its Twitter page. The diplomatic mission described the remarks of Neuberger as anti-Russian. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022