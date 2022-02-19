Left Menu

Kins of missing persons hold march in Balochistan against enforced disappearances

The families of Baloch missing persons held a march against enforced disappearances of people in the province of Balochistan and demanded the release of their kins, according to a media report.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 19-02-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 14:28 IST
Kins of missing persons hold march in Balochistan against enforced disappearances
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The families of Baloch missing persons held a march against enforced disappearances of people in the province of Balochistan and demanded the release of their kins, according to a media report. The protesters reportedly marched from Quetta to Islamabad and urged rights activists and organizations to be vocal on this issue.

On Thursday, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concerns over reports of a fresh wave of enforced disappearances in the country's Balochistan province. "The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is alarmed by reports of a fresh wave of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and the rest of the country, including most recently, Hafeez Baloch, a postgraduate student at Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad," the HRCP said in a statement.

According to HRCP, Baloch was allegedly disappeared while in Khuzdar, where he volunteers at a local school. Reports suggest that he was abducted in front of his students. The rights group said the sheer brazenness of this act underscores the increasing impunity accorded to perpetrators.

"Mr Baloch must be recovered immediately and the perpetrators identified and held accountable." Questioning the Pakistani government's pledge to criminalise enforced disappearances, the HRCP said this promise continues to ring hollow.

"Two students at Balochistan University were allegedly disappeared last November, but an extended sit-in by students at the university was met with little more than vague assurances that they would be recovered." The rights group also raised concern over the "continuing shroud of silence" over enforced disappearances in the province, which remains deliberately cut off from the mainstream media.

"The state must understand that it cannot expect to resolve the legitimate grievances of the Baloch people if it is not prepared to let these grievances see the light of day," the HRCP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022