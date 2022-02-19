PM Modi meets Afghanistan Sikh-Hindu delegation; they thank him for bringing about CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met members of the Sikh-Hindu delegation from Afghanistan at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg and assured the community of continuous support in future to resolve all issues and difficulties. In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the delegation honoured the Prime Minister and thanked him for bringing Sikhs and Hindus safely to India from Afghanistan.

Prime Minister welcomed the delegation and said that they are not guests but are in their own house, adding that India is their home. He talked about the immense difficulties faced by them in Afghanistan and the help provided by the government to bring them to India safely. In this light, PM Modi also talked about the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its benefits for the community. He assured them of continuous support in future as well to resolve all issues and difficulties faced by them.

Prime Minister also talked about the significance of the tradition of honouring Guru Granth Sahib, in light of which special arrangements were made to bring back Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan. He talked about the immense love that he has received from Afghans over the years and fondly recalled his visit to Kabul. Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked the Prime Minister for sending help from India for bringing back the community safely, and said that when no one stood with them, the Prime Minister ensured constant support and timely help.

Other members of the delegation also thanked the Prime Minister for standing up for them in times of distress. They said that they had tears in their eyes when they heard him talking about making special arrangements to bring back Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan to India with proper reverence. They also thanked him for bringing about CAA, which will be of immense help for members of their community, the PMO said.

They said that he is not just the Prime Minister of India, but the Prime Minister of the world since he understands the difficulties faced especially by Hindus and Sikhs across the world and makes all out efforts to provide immediate help in all such cases. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

