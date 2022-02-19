Left Menu

Pakistan: Right-wing party opposes Aurat March, threatens to stop it

Pakistan's prominent right-wing political party has warned of stopping the annual Aurat March held across the country on International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8.

Pakistan's prominent right-wing political party has warned of stopping the annual Aurat March held across the country on International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8. Aurat March, which was first held in the city of Karachi in 2018, is now organized every year to celebrate International Women's Day. The march highlight the issues women face in Pakistan, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"If any attempts are made for obscenity on March 8 in Islamabad, we will condemn it," warned Abdul Majeed Hazarvi, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl's (JUI-F) Islamabad wing. He made these remarks while addressing a demonstration held in the capital's D-Chowk.

Aurat March has been subjected to criticism in the country. Last year, petitions were filed in several courts, asking for a ban on the march. However, these petitions were dismissed. As the annual Aurat March continues to be targeted in the country, Pakistan's Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noorul Haq Qadri has urged the Imran Khan government not to allow any organization or individual to raise "anti-Islam slogans" during the march.

Qadri asked Khan to mark 'International Hijab Day' on March 8, the International Women's Day to highlight issues of religious freedom, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. The minister wrote a letter to Imran Khan on February 9, asking him to mark the 'International Hijab Day' on March 8 to express solidarity with the Muslim women. (ANI)

