Putin launches exercises of strategic deterrence forces with ballistic missile tests

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the start of the drills to test the strategic deterrence with launches of ballistic missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 17:04 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], February 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the start of the drills to test the strategic deterrence with launches of ballistic missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday. Peskov was asked whether Putin authorized the beginning of the exercise with ballistic missile tests. "Yes," Peskov said.

Putin together with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko observed the test launches of ballistic missiles at the control center. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strategic deterrence drills were planned, with maneuvers involving the Russian Aerospace Forces, Southern Military District units, Strategic Missile Forces, and Northern and the Black Sea fleets.

As the ministry claimed, the drills aim to test the readiness of military command, combat launching units, crews of combat ships and strategic missile carriers, and to check the reliability of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

