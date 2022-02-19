Left Menu

Kamala Harris warns Russia of 'unprecedented' costs if it invades Ukraine

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) warned Russia that if it invades Ukraine, the United States and its allies will impose "unprecedented economic costs" on Moscow.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 19-02-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 18:53 IST
Kamala Harris warns Russia of 'unprecedented' costs if it invades Ukraine
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) warned Russia that if it invades Ukraine, the United States and its allies will impose "unprecedented economic costs" on Moscow. In remarks at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Harris vowed there would be a "swift, severe and united" response if Russia invades Ukraine.

"We will impose far-reaching financial sanctions and export controls. We will target Russia's financial institutions and key industries. And we will target those who are complicit and those who aid and abet this unprovoked invasion," CNN quoted Harris as saying. Harris continued saying that "Make no mistake: The imposition of these sweeping and coordinated measures will inflict great damage on those who must be held accountable."

"Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty if Russia further invades Ukraine the United States, together with our Allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs," Harris said in a tweet. Harris is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky later on Saturday, and will also meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, tensions have built up in Eastern Ukraine since Russia's build-up of around 1,50,000 troops just over the border from the Donbas region in the east in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south. Russia claims the surge of forces, which is the biggest build-up of military might in Europe since the Cold War, has always been for military exercises and that it poses no threat to Ukraine or any other nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022