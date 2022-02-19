Woman killed, two injured in Afghanistan's Kandahar

A woman was killed and two more were injured in Afghanistan's Kandahar after the security forces opened fire on a rickshaw that did not stop at a checkpoint on Saturday. "A woman was killed and two more were wounded when security forces opened fire on a rickshaw that did not stop at a checkpoint in the city of Kandahar on Saturday afternoon, provincial security department confirmed," TOLOnews reported

According to media reports, the Taliban continue to threaten and harass women activists to intimidate them. Earlier, four Afghanistan women activists, who were detained by the Taliban regime and later released after a long period of uncertainty, are under pressure not to publicize the details about their detention, their relatives told local media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)