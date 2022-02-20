Left Menu

Afghan Community in Italy criticises Taliban for anti-Afghan, pro-Pakistan gestures

Afghan Community of Italy has severely criticised the Taliban for anti-Afghan and pro-Pak gestures, and raised concern over heavy shelling by the Islamabad Army in border areas.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 20-02-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 11:01 IST
Afghan Community of Italy has severely criticised the Taliban for anti-Afghan and pro-Pak gestures, and raised concern over heavy shelling by the Islamabad Army in border areas. A press conference was organised at Via Amedeo Cencelli in Rome under the leadership of Kahain Madhreqwal (KM).

Idris Jamali, Vice President of ACI, Andrea Cuocco, journalist and Director of Difesa Online magazine and Francesco Marino, Italian Journalist and Author addressed a gathering of around 30 Afghan nationals and raised the issues related to it. ACI criticised the Taliban for anti-Afghan and pro-Pak gestures, and accused Pakistan of making the situation worse in Kunar province by continuing firing from across the border.

The community also raised issues of heavy shelling by Pakistan Army in other border parts and the atrocities committed against Manzoor Pashteen, illegal arrest of Hanif Pashteen and Ali Wazir and killing of Arif Wazir by the Pakistan authorities. Afghan Community of Italy also urged the human rights bodies to take notice of the ongoing violence by Pakistan against Pashtuns.

They also urged that the role of ISI in bringing instability in Afghanistan and indirectly controlling the country through Sirajuddin Haqqani and others should be investigated and the flag of Afghanistan should be respected by all countries. The ACI also said that the European Union must not commit the grave error of recognizing the Taliban at any cost, adding that the Taliban are not trustworthy and would only do more harm to the West. (ANI)

