Russia confirms 170,699 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], February 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 170,699 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 15,370,419, the federal response center said on Sunday. On Saturday, the country registered 179,147 new daily infections.

Saint Petersburg logged the highest tally of 16,599 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by the Krasnoyarsk region with 6,703 new cases, and Moscow with 6,388. Over the past 24 hours, 745 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 345,500.

In the same period, 147,296 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 12,365,238, according to the response center. (ANI/Sputnik)

