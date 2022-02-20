Left Menu

Ukrainian forces attack separatist dominated positions in Donbas region

Ukrainian forces attacked positions of pro-Russian separatists, Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR) on Sunday according to a news report.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 20-02-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 14:22 IST
Ukrainian forces attack separatist dominated positions in Donbas region
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian forces attacked positions of pro-Russian separatists, Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR) on Sunday according to a news report. Ukrainian armed forces tried to attack LPR positions in the area of Pionerskoye settlement resulting in the destruction of five residential buildings and civilian casualties, reported Sputnik News Agency.

Meanwhile, DPR accused the Ukrainian forces of firing at critical civilian infrastructure, DPR further accused the Ukrainian forces of 82 ceasefire violations over the last 24 hours according to the news agency. On Saturday, Russia's Rostov Region had opened 15 border crossings for refugees from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Later on the same day, Denis Pushilin, the head of pro-Russian separatist DPR announced that he had signed a decree on general mobilisation.

The recent tensions are a result of Russia's build-up of around 150,000 troops just over the border from the Donbas region in the east, in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south, which began in the autumn. Russia claims the surge of forces has always been for military exercises and that it poses no threat to Ukraine or any other nation, but has refused to offer any other explanation for the biggest build-up of military might in Europe since the Cold War. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022