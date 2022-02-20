India is biggest contributor to Bangladesh's liberation in 1971: Fazle Hossain Badsha

Bangladesh MP and General Secretary of the Workers Party of Bangladesh Fazle Hossain Badsha, who played a crucial role in the 1971 Liberation war as the student leader of the country, on Sunday hailed India as the biggest contributor to the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Badsha said that Bangladesh has always pursued close relations with India, in cultural and other aspects, as India has been the biggest contributor to the liberation of their country.

Speaking on the spirit of the Liberation war and the idea of Bangladesh as a nation, Badsha said, "India is a secular country and we are impressed by the Constitution of India that accommodates all religions and all types of people. The same has always been our target." "But the military intervention in politics hampered this idea as General Zia-ur-Rehman killed our father of the nation Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. General Zia-ul-Haq and General Ishad brought army rule that changed our constitution and attitude of our politics. They made Islam as the state religion which was contradictory to our constitution that advocates secularism."

Speaking on his vision for Bangladeshi society and his idea of reinforcing the values of secularism in the young generation, Badsha said, "We are still fighting to make Bangladesh an absolute secular country. We are trying for that today demanding that constitution be brought back to the way it was drafted in 1972 after the liberation war. That constitution is the basis of our principles, our idea to making Bangladesh." "I confess that we are still far away from the basic idea behind the liberation war. The departure from those ideas can be seen in the constitution, education system, people's issues. We are not close to the liberation war ideas," he added. (ANI)

