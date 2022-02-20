Left Menu

Taliban authorities claim checking on poppy cultivation in Badakhshan province

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan claims to have checked poppy cultivation, drug production and trafficking in the North-Eastern province of Badakhshan, according to a media report.

  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan claims to have checked poppy cultivation, drug production and trafficking in the North-Eastern province of Badakhshan, according to a media report. Multiple reports indicate that poppy cultivation and drug trafficking provide a big income source for the Taliban, mainly in the southern and northern parts of the country. Most of the drug smuggling goes through Iran and the Taliban make a big buck with it.

Qari Hafizullah Shafiqi, the supposed head of Taliban's 'counter-narcotics' department in Badakhshan, talking to reporters said, "In comparison to last year the poppy cultivation and its processing to illicit drugs has dropped down about 80 to 90 per cent this year," reported Xinhua News Agency quoting Shafiqi. Afghanistan has been among the world's top illicit drug-producing countries. There are scores of drug addicts currently on the streets.

Taliban so far have a crackdown on small drug dealers but big dealers have been largely given a free pass. (ANI)

