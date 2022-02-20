Left Menu

Beijing's internet watchdog warns Supreme Court of China for violations: report

The Supreme Court of China was reportedly warned by Liaoning Cyberspace Administration of China for violations of laws and regulations, giving the idea that Beijing's internet watchdog can also rule over the country's top court.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 20-02-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 15:06 IST
Beijing's internet watchdog warns Supreme Court of China for violations: report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Supreme Court of China was reportedly warned by the Liaoning Cyberspace Administration of China for violations of laws and regulations, giving the idea that Beijing's internet watchdog can also rule over the country's top court. The Chinese Cyberspace Administration takes action against the entities which it believes have done anything unfit under its cyberspace.

Last year, the CAC had slapped a fine of 1.5 million Yuan on Doubon for its acts of "unlawful release of information". It is worth noting, Doubon was also fined nine million Yuan in November 2021, according to The Hong Kong Post.

This is not the first instance of censorship by Douban. In March 2009, Douban had removed art paintings of the Renaissance on the grounds of pornography. In the same year, when the country was mourning for the 20th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Douban went into high alert and had banned tons of content containing keywords that may be related to the infamous incident.

In June 2021, Douban started banning the users pre-emptively before posting any content concerning the incident. While, reports stated that The Hunan Radio, Film and Television Bureau announced has recently said that it has strengthened its review of film and television themes and removed 96 problematic movies and animated films, interviewed institutions for the violation of rules. There were also reports that the Radio Station has also shut down six "illegal" websites.

The censorship regime of China has become more and more stringent over the last few years, as it can be seen across the chains from making scripts to distribution rights of the movies, claimed China Digital Times (CDT). According to The Hong Kong Post, in an episode released on October 27, CDT through their popular podcast, "404 FILES", meticulously analyzed the prevailing censorship in China.

It analyzed the reasons why more than 30 films were removed from Douban, a highly popular social media entertainment platform wherein the users' rate and record information relating to movies. According to the podcast, one of the prominent reasons for taking down films such as "Summer Palace", "The Mob Fathers" and "Ten Years" was due to prevailing political sensitivities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022