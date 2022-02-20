Left Menu

Indian Embassy in Kiev issues advisory for Indians to leave Ukraine

In a travel advisory to Indians, the Indian Embassy in Kiev advised its citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 20-02-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 16:57 IST
In a travel advisory to Indians, the Indian Embassy in Kiev advised its citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties. "In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure," read The Indian Embassy statement.

The advisory further asked Indian students to contact the associated persons for flights back to India. "Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," added the statement.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of planning to invade. But Moscow continues to deny such claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

