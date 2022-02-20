Pakistan: Bilawal lashes out at Imran Khan, says 'puppet' govt has plunged people into poverty

Left Menu

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday lashed out at Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said the "selected" and "puppet" incumbent government has plunged the people of Pakistan into poverty.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:20 IST
Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday lashed out at Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said the "selected" and "puppet" incumbent government has plunged the people of Pakistan into poverty. Amid the rising inflation in the country, the Imran Khan government recently dropped a "petrol bomb" on the masses by increasing the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 12.03 per litre.

Bilawal reiterated that PPP will begin its planned long march against rampant inflation from February 27, The Express Tribune reported. Bilawal made these remarks on World Social Justice Day where he stated that ensuring social justice was the "key to make the country peaceful, progressive and prosperous".

The PPP chairman stated that social justice was the cornerstone of PPP's ideology and struggle, The Express Tribune reported. "We [PPP] are working to empower the weaker sections of society, including women," he said, emphasising that the decisions of the PPP government had enabled the weak and vulnerable to dream of a better future.

Bilawal further claimed that his party would continue to be a powerful voice for "silent citizens", The Express Tribune reported. Meanwhile, Bilawal on Tuesday approved the route plan for the party's planned long march. The march will begin from Karachi and will reach Islamabad in 10 days after passing through 34 different cities of Sindh and Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

