Risks of terrorism spillover out of Afghanistan show how adept terrorists are at exploiting 'power vacuums': UN chief

The risks of terrorism spillover out of Afghanistan show how adept terrorists are at exploiting power vacuums and subverting fragile states, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-02-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 19:42 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The risks of terrorism spillover out of Afghanistan show how adept terrorists are at exploiting power vacuums and subverting fragile states, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Guterres made these remarks at the Munich Security Conference.

Expressing concern over the spread of terrorism, UN Chief said, "The risks of terrorism spillover out of Afghanistan, as well as the alarming spread of terrorism in some African countries, show how adept terrorists are at exploiting power vacuums and subverting fragile states," TOLOnews reported. However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly denied the presence of foreign terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

"The Islamic Emirate pledged that the Afghan borders will not be used against any foreign country as based on the agreement made between the Islamic Emirate and them," TOLOnews quoted Abdul Haq Humad, a political analyst as saying. Turning to the worsening situation in Afghanistan, the UN chief earlier warned that terrorism remains a constant threat, not only to the security of the region but to the entire world.

"Without determined action, the severe economic contraction, rising unemployment, and escalating humanitarian crisis will fuel despair and breed extremism," Guterres said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

